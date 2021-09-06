Where were you on September 11, 2001?

by 4 News Now Staff

Saturday will mark 20 years since the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in New York.

September 11, 2001 was a day that rattled the United States and one that took lives way too early.

It is hard to forget that awful day, but all these years later, we remember and honor those killed, as well as those who responded to help.

Where you were on 9/11? Share your story below.

