Where to watch the Zags take on Georgia State

John Locher - staff, AP Gonzaga's Julian Strawther (0) celebrates during the second half of an NCAA college basketball championship game against Saint Mary's at the West Coast Conference tournament Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Las Vegas.

SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s almost time for tip-off and Gonzaga fans who can’t make it in person can still catch the game.

Here’s where you can watch the Zags take on the Georgia State Panthers:

The Garland Theater: You can snag a seat to the first round of March Madness at the Garland Theater. The doors open at 12:30 p.m. Thursday for the 1:15 p.m game. You can watch it on the big screen free of charge.

Jack and Dan's: Swing by the bar and grill all month long to catch the Bulldogs play.

Swing by the bar and grill all month long to catch the Bulldogs play. Logan’s Tavern

Checkerboard: You can watch the Zags while supping on a $1 green beer.

Don’t miss a minute of the Zags’ journey at the tournament! We’ll keep you up to date with our Overtime with the Zags coverage.

