Where to watch the Zags take on Georgia State
SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s almost time for tip-off and Gonzaga fans who can’t make it in person can still catch the game.
Here’s where you can watch the Zags take on the Georgia State Panthers:
- The Garland Theater: You can snag a seat to the first round of March Madness at the Garland Theater. The doors open at 12:30 p.m. Thursday for the 1:15 p.m game. You can watch it on the big screen free of charge.
- Jack and Dan’s: Swing by the bar and grill all month long to catch the Bulldogs play.
- Logan’s Tavern
- Checkerboard: You can watch the Zags while supping on a $1 green beer.
Don’t miss a minute of the Zags’ journey at the tournament! We’ll keep you up to date with our Overtime with the Zags coverage.
RELATED: Overtime with the Zags Day 2: Teams hit the practice court
RELATED: Where to get Gonzaga gear
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.