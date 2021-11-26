Where to watch the Apple Cup
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Apple Cup is almost here and if you’d like to get together with your fellow fans, there are plenty of places to watch the game.
Cougar Fans
Coug fans are invited to watch the game at the following locations.
Spokane
- Red Wheel – 501 S Thor Street
- Village Centre Cinema, Airway Heights – 10117 W State Rte 2.
Spokane Valley
- The Ref – 14208 E Sprague Ave
Pullman
- Paradise Creek Brewery – 245 SE Paradise St
- Paradise Creek Trailside Taphouse – 505 SE Riverview St, Suite C
- Village Centre Cinema – 1085 SE Bishop Blvd
Lewiston
- Village CentreCinema – 2920 Nez Perce Drive
Husky Fans
Spokane Husky fans are invited to watch the game at the UW Spokane Center, located at 805 E. Spokane Falls Blvd, Suite 124.
If you plan to watch the game from home, it begins at 5 p.m. on Fox Sports 1.
READ: Throw out the records, it’s time for the Apple Cup
RELATED: Interim coaches Dickert, Gregory lead way for this Apple Cup
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.