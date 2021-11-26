Where to watch the Apple Cup

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Apple Cup is almost here and if you’d like to get together with your fellow fans, there are plenty of places to watch the game.

Cougar Fans

Coug fans are invited to watch the game at the following locations.

Spokane

Red Wheel – 501 S Thor Street

Village Centre Cinema, Airway Heights – 10117 W State Rte 2.

Spokane Valley

The Ref – 14208 E Sprague Ave

Pullman

Paradise Creek Brewery – 245 SE Paradise St

Paradise Creek Trailside Taphouse – 505 SE Riverview St, Suite C

Village Centre Cinema – 1085 SE Bishop Blvd

Lewiston

Village CentreCinema – 2920 Nez Perce Drive

Husky Fans

Spokane Husky fans are invited to watch the game at the UW Spokane Center, located at 805 E. Spokane Falls Blvd, Suite 124.

If you plan to watch the game from home, it begins at 5 p.m. on Fox Sports 1.

