Where to watch Super Bowl 56 in the Inland Northwest

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you need plans for Super Bowl 56 and want to watch it live, there are plenty of locations around the Inland Northwest to tune in.

Various sports bars will have the big game available for patrons. The Swinging Doors, Flat Stick Pub, and 24Taps are just a few local spots that will have the game on.

You could also head down to the Chewelah Casino, as you can now bet on sports games with Caesar’s Sportsbook. Not only can you catch the game live, but you could possibly get paid from it too.

And Northern Quest Resort and Casino is hosting their “Big Game Watch Party.” Like most of their other sporting events, you can enjoy the game on their 30’ LED HDTVs, along with food and drink specials and swag giveaways.

You can also bet on the Super Bowl there with the Turf Club Sportsbook. Seats cost a $50 minimum and you must be over 21 to attend. They highly recommend you make a reservation soon!

The Wonder building is holding a Super Bowl viewing as well. Restaurants like Bosco Pasta & Panini and Evans Brothers Coffee will provide food and drinks for local watchers.

There are countless other sports bars, restaurants, and events that will have the game on, so check to see if your local venue is hosting a watch party.

