Where to watch Gonzaga’s Sweet 16 game

by Will Wixey

O'Doherty's Irish Grille O'Doherty's Irish Grille

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga is all set to play the Arkansas Razorbacks on Thursday, but where’s the best place to catch the game?

Well, there’s no better city to watch the Zags live than in their hometown! There’s a plethora of local sports bars and restaurants ready to cheer on the Bulldogs as they duke it out in San Francisco.

If you’re a Gonzaga student, there’s a campus watch party beginning at 3:30 p.m. in the Globe Room of Cataldo Hall. There’s an alumni watch party as well, being held at Black Label Brewing Company. Doors open at noon for Zag alum.

While Black Label’s a great option, lots of other bars will have the game on too. You could play a round of minigolf before the big game at the Flatstick Pub, or maybe snack on some good grub at O’Doherty’s Irish Grille.

You could also end up going to Jack & Dan’s, David’s Pizza, or Bennidito’s Brewpub for other riveting game-watching experiences.

The list doesn’t end there, as there are so many other local options to name. From downtown Spokane to Spokane Valley and Coeur d’Alene, almost any local bar is bound to have the game on.

And if you don’t feel like leaving your living room, you can always catch the game online on NCAA.com.

