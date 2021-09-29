Where to see the best fall colors across the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s time to pull out your boots and sweaters because fall is here!

That means it’s time to start taking strolls and stare at the colorful fall foliage. This year, the leaves could change even sooner because of the warmer and dry weather. However, that also means they might not last as long.

Fall leaves normally begin to peak in early October as the larches start to turn yellow along the high mountain tree-lines. Down in the valleys though, it usually takes until mid-October in North Idaho and closer to late October in Eastern Washington before the leaves are at their full brilliance.

Here are some of the best places to check out the fall foliage:

Pend Oreille National Scenic Byway

Enjoy some of the best views in North Idaho along the Pend Oreille National Scenic Byway. The route begins along US 95 north of Sandpoint. Follow Highway 200 along the most northern tip of Lake Pend Oreille, down through Trestle Creek and into Clark Fork. If you want to keep going, more fall foliage awaits across the Idaho-Montana state line. Learn more.

Finch Arboretum

You can find some of the most vibrant fall colors just a short way west of downtown Spokane. The John A. Finch Arboretum is made up of 65 acres of wooded hills. In September, the winged euonymus will start to change colors. The azalea, crabapple and maple trees are at the peak of turning in October. Learn more about the arboretum here.

Manito Park and Manito Boulevard

All Spokane natives know Manito Boulevard and Manito Park boasts some of the best fall views. Start your trip along Manito Boulevard and 33rd Ave. Walk along the tree-lined road, which flaunts hundred-year-old maple trees. Continue straight into the park. There are several paths to choose from, but all will take you toward the full fall foliage.

St. Joe Scenic Byway

Starting in St. Maries and stretching 89 miles to the Montana state line, this rural route is a paved two-lane road all the way to Avery with numerous pullouts to admire the scenery along the St. Joe River. From the Coeur d’Alene area take US 195 to Plummer, then turn left onto State Highway 5 to reach St. Maries. Learn more.

Box Canyon Dam

To see the fall colors at their most vivid and vibrant, head north between Ione and Metaline Falls. Take the two-hour Rail Rider adventure with the North Pend Oreille Valley Lions Club. The scenic ride will take you along the Pend Oreille River. Perhaps the most picturesque view will be from the stop along the Box Canyon Dam trestle.

