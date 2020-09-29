Where to see beautiful fall foliage this season

SPOKANE, Wash. — Fall is here, and with it comes the beautiful changing leaves and enchanting colors!

4 News Now’s Chief Meteorologist Kris Crocker found the peak times for checking out the colors, purely for research purposes, of course — and here’s what you need to know:

This first graphic shows the leaf changes this week — if you’re in North Idaho or Montana, get outdoors and see those sights, because you’re in peak fall season! East Spokane County is partially there, as indicated by the darkening portion of the map, but the rest of Eastern Washington hasn’t quite ripened yet.

This graphic shows the overall peak times for viewing the ambers, crimsons and yellows of autumn. Spokane’s peak time is nestled between October 5-19, and most of North Idaho, Stevens County and Pend Oreille County’s peak times begin Monday. Omak, Wenatchee, Yakima will start around October 12, and the majority of Central Washington will need to wait until around October 19.

For Spokane residents, you have your pick of the litter when it comes to scenic spots to drink in the beautiful colors — from Manito Park to Finch Arboretum, Gonzaga University’s campus to Riverfront Park. AAA even ranked Spokane as one of the top seven places in Washington to see the fall foliage.

We put together a list of places to visit last year, but the advice still stands!

RELATED: Where to see the fall colors in the Inland Northwest