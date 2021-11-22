Where to grab a pint on ‘Small Brewery Sunday’

by Erin Robinson

Urban Chestnut Brewing Company creates German-style beers from their golden Schnickelfrit pilsner to their Black Lager, or schwarzbier. Photo by J. Pollack Photography.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Take a break from your holiday shopping and grab a beer with a friend.

Sunday is “Small Brewery Sunday” and there are plenty of places to celebrate here in the Inland Northwest.

For the third year, the Brewers Association is calling on beer lovers to celebrate the positive impact that local breweries have on our communities.

Here are a few ideas if you’re looking to enjoy a pint:

Spokane/Spokane County

5 North Brewing

Badass Backyard Brewing

Bardic Brewing and Cider

Bellwether Brewing

Big Barn Brewing Co.

Black Label Brewing Company

Bottle Bay Brewing Company

Four-Eyed Guys Brewing Co

Genus Brewing

The Grain Shed

Hidden Mother Brewery

Humble Abode Brewing Wear any gear from any local small brewery and receive 15 percent off your total drink tab Pick up a raffle ticket and be entered to win a beanie, zip-up hoodie and stickers

Iron Goat Brewing

Lumberbeard Brewing

Millwood Brewing Company

Mountain Lakes Brewing Company Enjoy a free pint in the taproom with the purchase of a regular priced growler fill Enjoy a free pint in the taproom with purchase of any regular priced merchandise item $5 off holiday 4-pack with a purchase of a pint in the taproom

No-Li Brewhouse

Perry St Brewing Company

River City Brewing

Snow Eater Brewing Company

V Twin Brewing Company

Whistle Punk Brewing

YaYa Brewing Company

READ: No-Li opening new ‘Bier Hall’ in forme Dry Fly space

RELATED: Dishman Hills Conservancy teams up with Spokane Valley brewery to launch new pilsner

North Idaho

Chalice Brewing Co.

Daft Badger Brewing

Hunga Dunga Brewing

Laughing Dog Brewery

Mad Bomber Brewing

MickDuff’s Brewing Company

Moscow Brewing Company

Paragon Brewing

Selkirk Abbey

Slate Creek Brewery

Trails End Brewery

Tricksters Brewing

Wallace Brewing Company



COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.