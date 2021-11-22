Where to grab a pint on ‘Small Brewery Sunday’
SPOKANE, Wash. — Take a break from your holiday shopping and grab a beer with a friend.
Sunday is “Small Brewery Sunday” and there are plenty of places to celebrate here in the Inland Northwest.
For the third year, the Brewers Association is calling on beer lovers to celebrate the positive impact that local breweries have on our communities.
Here are a few ideas if you’re looking to enjoy a pint:
Spokane/Spokane County
- 5 North Brewing
- Badass Backyard Brewing
- Bardic Brewing and Cider
- Bellwether Brewing
- Big Barn Brewing Co.
- Black Label Brewing Company
- Bottle Bay Brewing Company
- Four-Eyed Guys Brewing Co
- Genus Brewing
- The Grain Shed
- Hidden Mother Brewery
- Humble Abode Brewing
- Wear any gear from any local small brewery and receive 15 percent off your total drink tab
- Pick up a raffle ticket and be entered to win a beanie, zip-up hoodie and stickers
- Iron Goat Brewing
- Lumberbeard Brewing
- Millwood Brewing Company
- Mountain Lakes Brewing Company
- Enjoy a free pint in the taproom with the purchase of a regular priced growler fill
- Enjoy a free pint in the taproom with purchase of any regular priced merchandise item
- $5 off holiday 4-pack with a purchase of a pint in the taproom
- No-Li Brewhouse
- Perry St Brewing Company
- River City Brewing
- Snow Eater Brewing Company
- V Twin Brewing Company
- Whistle Punk Brewing
- YaYa Brewing Company
North Idaho
- Chalice Brewing Co.
- Daft Badger Brewing
- Hunga Dunga Brewing
- Laughing Dog Brewery
- Mad Bomber Brewing
- MickDuff’s Brewing Company
- Moscow Brewing Company
- Paragon Brewing
- Selkirk Abbey
- Slate Creek Brewery
- Trails End Brewery
- Tricksters Brewing
- Wallace Brewing Company
