Where to get snowshoe, cross-country ski tours and lessons in the Inland Northwest

by Will Wixey

Credit: Martha Bellisle, AP

SPOKANE, Wash. — There is no doubt that the mountains around the Inland Northwest have the perfect conditions for winter activities.

So many programs in the area offer family fun for as long as the snow lasts. Mt. Spokane, 49 Degrees, and others are perfect destinations for those who need an escape from the city.

Spokane Parks and Recreation has so many programs for both adults and children, like cross country skiing lessons to youth 13 and up, and snowshoe tours to those 15 and up. They have activities from all different regions around Spokane, so sign up here and see what they offer even after the wintertime.

The Spokane Nordic Ski Association also has other mountain adventures for families to explore. With programs for kids aged 5 and up, the non-profit dedicates themselves to teaching Nordic skiing to anyone who wants to give it a try. Spokane Nordic wants members to experience the beauty of the white forests firsthand.

And if you are feeling confident, there are plenty of groomed trails for avid skiers to explore on their own. It’s recommended you find a trail map before you try to navigate the summits yourself though.

There are countless other winter pastimes available across the state. Explore the opportunities and indulge in the wonders of the Northwest peaks!

