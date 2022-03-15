Where to get Gonzaga gear

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Gonzaga men’s basketball team is heading into the NCAA Tournament as the overall #1 seed, again.

Whether you’re a lifelong Zags fan or a new one, you’ll want to show your pride with some gear. We know just the places to go for that.

Here’s where you can find Gonzaga swag:

The Gonzaga Bulldogs men’s basketball team was selected as the #1 seed in the West for the NCAA Division I basketball tournament. The Zags women’s team ranked as the #9 seed in the tournament this year, and are scheduled to take on the #8 seeded Nebraska in the First Round of the NCAA tournament.

You can follow the Zags through their tournament journey and see behind-the-scenes coverage with Overtime with the Zags. Keith Osso and Alex Crescenti will be following the team as they compete for a National Championship title.

