Where to get free Thanksgiving meals this year

by Erin Robinson

Wikimedia Commons/Ben Franske

SPOKANE, Wash. — Everyone deserves a hot meal on Thanksgiving.

If you are not planning your own meal, you are invited to join any of the following organizations at their Thanksgiving meals.

Salvation Army Spokane

A free community dinner will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Anyone who does not have a place to spend the holiday is invited to celebrate.

The Salvation Army is located at 222 E. Indiana Ave in Spokane.

Union Gospel Mission Men’s Shelter

A dinner for the public will be held on Wednesday, November 24 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The shelter is located at 12243 E Trent Ave in Spokane.

Spokane Eastside Reunion Association

The Spokane Eastside Reunion Association is partnering with Fresh Soul to give out 100 free, fresh meals on Thanksgiving. You can stop by the restaurant from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving to pick one up until supplies last.

Fresh Soul is located at 3029 E 5th Ave in Spokane.

The City Gate

Thanksgiving meals will be served on Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The City Gate is located at 170 S. Madison in Spokane

West Central Abbey

Thanksgiving meals will be available on Thursday from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

West Central Abbey is located at 1832 W Dean

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3067

Thanksgiving meals will be served on Saturday, November 27 from 5-7 p.m. A $10 donation is appreciated to benefit veterans’ programs.

Meals will be served at 29 E. First in Deer Park

Feed Cheney

Thanksgiving meals will be served on Monday, November 29 at 5:30 p.m. at 610 Fourth in Cheney.

The Altar Church

A free Thanksgiving meal is available from noon to 4 p.m.

The Altar Church is located at 401 N. Second St in Coeur d’Alene

