Where to get free N95 masks in the Inland Northwest

by Will Wixey

Credit: Getty Images

SPOKANE, Wash. — The CDC now recommends the public to wear N95 masks and has listed the participating pharmacies that are giving them out.

The Biden Administration recently sent out 400 million N95 masks nationwide. The masks are free to pick up from almost all local pharmacies.

However, most pharmacies in Spokane and North Idaho have not received the N95 masks yet. Most do not know when they will get them.

Pharmacies receiving and giving out N95 masks include:

Albertsons and Companies (Safeway, Haggen, Osco, Jewel-Osco, Acme, etc.)

Costco Wholesale Corp.

CPESN USA, LLC

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Health Mart Pharmacies

Fred Meyer

The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy

Rite Aid Corp.

Walgreens

Walmart, Inc.

Managed Health Care Associates

There are many other local pharmacies giving out masks as well. If you live by a pharmacy that’s not on this list, contact them and ask if they are receiving/giving out N95 masks.

Again, most retailers and pharmacies do not know when N95 masks are coming in or how many they will get.

