Where to get a COVID-19 test in Spokane

by Elenee Dao

SPOKANE, Wash.– As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, so does the need for testing.

Whether it’s for an event you need proof of a negative test for or you may have been exposed, testing has been hard to find.

Here’s where you can find a COVID-19 test:

Unify Health- Appointments encouraged.

Franklin Urgent Care- Call or walk-ins welcome.

Saturn Clinic- Call or walk-ins welcome.

Dispatch Health- Only testing people who are symptomatic and need a test. *This is a home-service urgent care

MultiCare Urgent Cares- Tests available with doctor’s referral.

Quest Diagnostics- At-home tests can be requested here.

CHAS Health- Must be a patient for in-person testing. Non-patients can request an at-home test here.

Providence Urgent Cares- Testing availability and access depend on the specific site and time. (For those in Steven’s County, there is a drive-thru COVID-19 screening site in Colville. This site is now open Monday-Friday from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. More information about screening requirements is here.)

RELATED: Idaho continues to struggle with COVID-19 surge, says majority of hospitalizations and deaths are unvaccinated

RELATED: As COVID-19 vaccine mandates rise, religious exemptions grow

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.