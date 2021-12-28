Where to get a COVID-19 test in Spokane County
SPOKANE, Wash.– There are lots of options for COVID-19 testing in Spokane County. Whether you’re thinking about driving through a community test site or doing one from the comfort of your own home, the tests are available and ready.
Here’s a look at all the options:
Community test sites:
- Spokane Falls Community College
3410 W. Whistalks Way, Spokane, WA 99224
Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Spokane County Fair Grounds and Expo Center
5100 E. Broadway Ave., Spokane Valley, WA 99212
Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
You can learn more about the testing sites and make an appointment online.
RELATED: Spokane community COVID-19 test sites announce holiday hours
At-home tests for free:
- Free Everlywell COVID-19 test kits are available at all libraries throughout Spokane County. Curbside pickup only
At-home tests for sale:
- Azova At-Home Collection Kit
At-home collection kit. Saliva specimen must be shipped back to Azova for analysis. Learn more
- BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test Kit
At-home, over-the-counter COVID-19 antigen self-test kit. See results after 15 minutes. Learn more
- Ellume COVID-19 Home Test
This is an at-home testing solution for over-the-counter use. Provides results within 15 minutes. Learn more
- EverlyWell COVID-19 Home Test Kit
This is an at-home collection kit. Nasal swab samples must be shipped back to Everlywell for analysis. Learn more
- DxTerity At-Home Collection Kit
At-home collection kit. Saliva specimen must be shipped back to DxTerity for analysis. Learn more
- LabCorp Pixel COVID-19 Test At-Home Collection Kit
This is an at-home collection kit. Nasal swab samples must be shipped back to LabCorp for analysis. Learn more
- LetsGetChecked At-Home Collection Kit
At-home collection kit. Nasal swab must be shipped back to LetsGetChecked for analysis. Learn more
- QuestDiagnostics At-Home Test Kit
At-home collection kit. Nasal swab must be shipped back QuestDiagnostics for analysis. Learn more
- QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Antigen Test Kit
At-home, over-the-counter COVID-19 antigen self-test kit. Result in 10 minutes. Learn more
Anyone in Spokane County with questions about testing can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-800-525-0127 and press #.
RELATED: US move to shorten COVID-19 isolation stirs confusion, doubt
FEATURED: Inside the ICU: An exclusive look inside Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center’s intensive care unit
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.