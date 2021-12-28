Where to get a COVID-19 test in Spokane County

SPOKANE, Wash.– There are lots of options for COVID-19 testing in Spokane County. Whether you’re thinking about driving through a community test site or doing one from the comfort of your own home, the tests are available and ready.

Here’s a look at all the options:

Community test sites:

Spokane Falls Community College

3410 W. Whistalks Way, Spokane, WA 99224

Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Spokane County Fair Grounds and Expo Center

5100 E. Broadway Ave., Spokane Valley, WA 99212

Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

You can learn more about the testing sites and make an appointment online.

At-home tests for free:

Free Everlywell COVID-19 test kits are available at all libraries throughout Spokane County. Curbside pickup only

At-home tests for sale:

Azova At-Home Collection Kit

At-home collection kit. Saliva specimen must be shipped back to Azova for analysis. Learn more

At-home, over-the-counter COVID-19 antigen self-test kit. See results after 15 minutes. Learn more

This is an at-home testing solution for over-the-counter use. Provides results within 15 minutes. Learn more

This is an at-home collection kit. Nasal swab samples must be shipped back to Everlywell for analysis. Learn more

At-home collection kit. Saliva specimen must be shipped back to DxTerity for analysis. Learn more

This is an at-home collection kit. Nasal swab samples must be shipped back to LabCorp for analysis. Learn more

At-home collection kit. Nasal swab must be shipped back to LetsGetChecked for analysis. Learn more

At-home collection kit. Nasal swab must be shipped back QuestDiagnostics for analysis. Learn more

At-home, over-the-counter COVID-19 antigen self-test kit. Result in 10 minutes. Learn more

Anyone in Spokane County with questions about testing can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-800-525-0127 and press #.

