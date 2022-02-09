Where to celebrate National Pizza Day

by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

National Pizza Day should be every day, in our opinion, but Wednesday marks the true “national” holiday.

We’ve made a list of some of our favorite pizza spots in the Inland Northwest, so here are a few ideas if you are looking to celebrate:

Versalia Pizza

Versalia Pizza is offering happy hour pricing all day long at their two locations in the Inland Northwest.

1333 W Summit Pkwy in Kendall Yards

New location: 20760 E Indiana Ave in Liberty Lake

RELATED: Versalia Pizza opens new, second location in Liberty Lake

Flying Goat

3318 W Northwest Blvd.

Zeek’s Pizza

Opening Wednesday at 4 p.m.

1414 N Hamilton St, Spokane

Republic Pi

611 E 30th Ave (Manito Shopping Center), Spokane

Allie’s Vegan Pizzeria

1314 S Grand Blvd #6, Spokane

Caruso’s

Receive a free fountain drink with the purchase of any 12-inch pie.

1120 N Division St, Spokane

2314 N Argonne Rd, Spokane Valley

202 W. Ironwood Dr, Coeur d’Alene

South Perry Pizza

1011 S Perry St, Spokane

David’s Pizza

803 W Mallon, Spokane

River City Pizza

4707 N Harvard Rd, Otis Orchards

17018 E Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley

3270 W Prairie Ave, Coeur d’Alene

Brother’s Office Pizzeria

13221 E 32nd Ave

Fire Pizza

517 Sherman Ave, Coeur d’Alene

Capone’s Pub and Grill

751 N 4th St, Coeur d’Alene

READ: Popular Seattle pizza joint heading to Spokane

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.