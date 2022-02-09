Where to celebrate National Pizza Day
National Pizza Day should be every day, in our opinion, but Wednesday marks the true “national” holiday.
We’ve made a list of some of our favorite pizza spots in the Inland Northwest, so here are a few ideas if you are looking to celebrate:
Versalia Pizza
Versalia Pizza is offering happy hour pricing all day long at their two locations in the Inland Northwest.
1333 W Summit Pkwy in Kendall Yards
New location: 20760 E Indiana Ave in Liberty Lake
Flying Goat
3318 W Northwest Blvd.
Zeek’s Pizza
Opening Wednesday at 4 p.m.
1414 N Hamilton St, Spokane
Republic Pi
611 E 30th Ave (Manito Shopping Center), Spokane
Allie’s Vegan Pizzeria
1314 S Grand Blvd #6, Spokane
Caruso’s
Receive a free fountain drink with the purchase of any 12-inch pie.
1120 N Division St, Spokane
2314 N Argonne Rd, Spokane Valley
202 W. Ironwood Dr, Coeur d’Alene
South Perry Pizza
1011 S Perry St, Spokane
David’s Pizza
803 W Mallon, Spokane
River City Pizza
4707 N Harvard Rd, Otis Orchards
17018 E Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley
3270 W Prairie Ave, Coeur d’Alene
Brother’s Office Pizzeria
13221 E 32nd Ave
Fire Pizza
517 Sherman Ave, Coeur d’Alene
Capone’s Pub and Grill
751 N 4th St, Coeur d’Alene
