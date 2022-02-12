Where to watch a flick on Global Movie Day

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you feel like relaxing on a Friday, then consider watching a feature film to celebrate Global Movie Day.

The second Saturday of every February marks Global Movie Day, a time to honor all things film. If you need ideas on where to catch a flick, there are plenty of options around the Inland Northwest.

If you’re seeking a theatre experience, there’s likely a cinema near you. There are various Regal cinemas scattered throughout the area, along with the signature high-rise AMC in River Park Square. You could also visit local theatres like the Village Centre, Magic Lantern, and Garland Theatres.

Local libraries also have a plethora of motion pictures available to the public. The Spokane County Library District has thousands of DVDs to offer, along with their streaming service, Hoopla. You could also use Kanopy, another streaming service from Spokane Public Library. Coeur D’Alene Public Library, Post Falls Library, and many other libraries have rentals that may interest you as well.

And of course, you can always rent from a Redbox to see the newest titles. Or maybe even look through your personal Blu-Ray collection to see if you have an oldie worth watching.

Whether you’re an avid moviegoer or not, take advantage of today’s excuse to sit back, relax, and enjoy a show.

