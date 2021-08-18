Where is the worst air quality in the Inland Northwest?

NWS-Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash.– It only takes one look or sniff outside to know the smoke is making its way back into the Spokane area.

However, that’s not where the worst ait quality in the area is. That top spot goes to Inchelium, according to the National Weather Service. The air quality there Tuesday evening was 236 and worsening. That puts it in the “very unhealthy” range.

Last week, smoke and haze across the Inland Northwest kept much of the reason in the “unhealthy” and “very unhealthy” range.

The air quality was so bad the Northwest Cup canceled the tournament in Spokane over the weekend.

Here’s where you can check your local air quality:

RELATED: ‘It’s sad:’ Families leave without playing soccer tournament due to unhealthy air quality

RELATED: How to check the air quality in the Inland Northwest

The poorest air quality in the region right now is in Inchelium. AQI 236 and worsening. pic.twitter.com/ViudBes8Kl — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) August 17, 2021

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.