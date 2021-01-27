Where can you get a vaccine in N. Idaho? Panhandle Health says more info coming Friday

COUER D’ALENE, Idaho — Idahoans 65 and older will be eligible to get a coronavirus vaccine starting on February 1.

4 News Now has received several inquiries about where people in North Idaho will be able to get the vaccine and though there is no clear information at this time, details are expected to be announced soon.

Governor Brad Little is set to talk about administration plans at noon on Thursday. The Panhandle Health District also said more information about vaccination locations and appointments will be announced Friday morning.

There are roughly 269,000 Idahoans over the age of 65 and the state receives about 21,000 doses each week, so it will take some time to get everyone vaccinated. As of Wednesday, more than 102,000 doses have been administered across Idaho with 16,843 people having received both doses.

4 News Now is dedicated to providing you with the information you need about getting vaccinated. When it becomes available, information about where to get a vaccine will be listed on kxly.com/vaccine.

