Where and how to get your free home COVID-19 tests

by Will Wixey

Money; Shutterstock

SPOKANE, Wash. — Over one billion home COVID-19 tests are now free to obtain.

Starting Saturday, Americans with private insurance will get reimbursed for home tests, either at the time of purchase or after submitting a claim to their insurer. Home tests become free to purchase at pharmacies, retailers, and online vendors starting Wednesday.

The Biden administration’s program of distributing the free tests is in an effort to increase testing for all Americans in light of the omicron surge.

Insurers cover up to eight tests per month. Most retailers will limit the amount of home tests each individual can receive at once.

Visit covidtests.gov to order a free federal home test for delivery. Tests are expected to ship out Jan. 19.

Uninsured Americans can get free home tests from community health centers.

