When you should go to the emergency room, urgent care or primary care

by Esther Bower

SPOKANE, Wash.– Hospitals across the Inland Northwest are straining their resources to keep up with the current omicron surge.

Nearly every hospital in Washington is using some form of crisis staffing standard. That means staffing ratios are tighter or workers are being moved to clinical areas that haven’t been used before. It’s something healthcare providers don’t want to do but are making work to give high-quality care.

One thing that’s making it harder to get people care is the number of patients going to the emergency room when they could get help somewhere else first.

Here’s where you should start when it comes to finding the right care for your family:

Urgent Care

Urgent care is for illness or injuries that aren’t immediately life-threatening but need to be treated right away.

Flu or cold symptoms

COVID-19 testing

Earaches

Minor burns and bruises

Simple wounds or abrasions

Sore throats

Minor fractures or sprains

STIs or STDs

Rash or skin concerns

Urinary tract infections

Emergency room

The emergency room is for any medical condition or injury that threatens your life or limb. It’s the best option when immediate medical attention is needed.

Difficulty breathing

Loss on consciousness

Seizures

Severe abdominal pain

Severe allergic reactions

Severe burns

Severe skin infections

High fever with headache

Persistent dizziness

Severe dehydration.

