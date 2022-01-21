When you should go to the emergency room, urgent care or primary care
SPOKANE, Wash.– Hospitals across the Inland Northwest are straining their resources to keep up with the current omicron surge.
Nearly every hospital in Washington is using some form of crisis staffing standard. That means staffing ratios are tighter or workers are being moved to clinical areas that haven’t been used before. It’s something healthcare providers don’t want to do but are making work to give high-quality care.
One thing that’s making it harder to get people care is the number of patients going to the emergency room when they could get help somewhere else first.
Here’s where you should start when it comes to finding the right care for your family:
Urgent Care
Urgent care is for illness or injuries that aren’t immediately life-threatening but need to be treated right away.
- Flu or cold symptoms
- COVID-19 testing
- Earaches
- Minor burns and bruises
- Simple wounds or abrasions
- Sore throats
- Minor fractures or sprains
- STIs or STDs
- Rash or skin concerns
- Urinary tract infections
- Virtual urgent care
Emergency room
The emergency room is for any medical condition or injury that threatens your life or limb. It’s the best option when immediate medical attention is needed.
- Difficulty breathing
- Loss on consciousness
- Seizures
- Severe abdominal pain
- Severe allergic reactions
- Severe burns
- Severe skin infections
- High fever with headache
- Persistent dizziness
- Severe dehydration.
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.