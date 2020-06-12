When thunder roars, go indoors! More storm action expected tonight -Nikki

SPOKANE, Wash. — Good morning and TGIF! The sky was rumblin’ last night. We take a break for your morning, but another round of storms is on the way for tonight.

This morning and early this afternoon, we can expect mostly cloudy skies. There is a slight potential for rain showers, though, most of those showers will come later this evening.

It looks like we’re right in the middle of a series of storms. We saw storms across the region last night. Tonight, we’re expecting more storms. Tomorrow, that potential exists once again.

We’re expecting storms over the Spokane regional area around 7 p.m. tonight. Into the overnight hours, the storms will start heading east towards Liberty Lake and Coeur d’Alene.

A warm day ahead! We can expect low 80s and upper 70s regionally. This is above average for this time of year.

Then the cool down comes tomorrow. We see a significant cool down into Saturday. We go from 80s to 50s. Perhaps it’s a good weekend for catching up on your favorite TV show or book.

Remember: when thunder roars, go indoors! Be safe, be smart. -Nikki