When is the Gonzaga and Memphis game?

PORTLAND, Ore.– We know when the Zags will play next.

Tip-off for the Bulldogs and the Memphis Tigers is set for 6:40 p.m. PDT on Saturday. It will air on TBS.

On Thursday, Gonzaga beat Georgia St. 93 to 72 to advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Georgia St. kept up the intensity through the first half and the start of the second, but quickly got into foul trouble.

Chet Holmgren helped get the Zags back on track while Timme kept dropping buckets to bring the team into a stronger lead.

CBS Sports and Turner Sports announce tip times and matchups for Second Round games on Saturday, March 19 pic.twitter.com/f3PbqucI2B — March Madness Men’s Basketball TV (@MM_MBB_TV) March 18, 2022

