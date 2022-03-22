When is the Gonzaga and Arkansas game?

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.– Get ready for the Sweet 16 matchup between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Tip-off is at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 24. It will be aired on CBS.

This will be the Zags’ seventh consecutive Sweet 16 appearance.

Last week, Gonzaga beat Georgia State in the first round and went on to overcome the Memphis Tigers in the second round.

