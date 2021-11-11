What’s the difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day?

Veterans Day and Memorial Day are both holidays that honor the U.S. military. However, there are major differences between the two.

Veterans Day falls on Nov. 11 every year. It recognizes all service members in the Armed Forces. Memorial Day honors the men and women who died while serving in the military. It’s observed on the last Monday of May.

Veterans Day

Veterans Day honors veterans for their service and sacrifice to their country.

It’s observed yearly on Nov. 11 because that is when the fighting of World War I ended in an armistice (or an agreement to cease fire.) Even though the war officially ended when the Treaty of Versailles was signed on June 28, 1919, Nov. 11 is generally observed as the end of the war.

In November 1919, President Woodrow Wilson designated Nov. 11 as Armistice Day. Then in 1938, Congress made Armistice Day a holiday to honor veterans of WWI. Sixteen years after that, the nation’s lawmakers decided to change the word “Armistice” to “Veteran” so the holiday would recognize everyone in the Armed Forces who served their country.

Another difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day is when they are observed. Lawmakers tried to move Veterans Day in the 1960s so federal workers could have a three-day weekend, but it made things confusing. So, in 1971, Veterans Day was moved to Oct. 25.

That did not sit well with a lot of states so they just kept observing it on Nov. 11. That led to President Gerald R. Ford moving it back to Nov. 11. That way they could honor the day’s historical importance.

Memorial Day

Memorial Day honors service members who died.

It used to be called “Decoration Day.” That’s because it was tradition to decorate the graves of fallen soldiers.

The first big Memorial Day event was held on May 30, 1868, at Arlington National Cemetery. While some states still observe Memorial Day on May 30, the last Monday in May is a federally recognized holiday dedicated to it. Lawmakers made that decision almost 100 years later in 1971.

A few years before that, in 1966, President Lyndon Johnson declared Waterloo, New York, the “birthplace” of Memorial Day.

