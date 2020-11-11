What we know about a strange ‘hissing’ sound in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — If you’re wondering what that strange ‘hissing’ sound is in Spokane Valley, you aren’t alone.

The sound is coming from a natural gas line pressure relief valve in a field near Trent and Best Rd., according to the Spokane Valley Fire Department.

Avista crews are on the way to investigate.

The Fire Department says there is no risk to the public at this time.

This is a developing story.

