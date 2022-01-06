What’s covered if it’s damaged in a winter storm

SPOKANE, Wash.– Winter is in full swing across the Inland Northwest and that means snowstorms.

Damage to your home, car, or business could happen from broken branches or heavy snow. It’s important to know what your insurance covers.

“From slip-sliding vehicles to frozen pipes and water leaks, property and vehicle damage are often an unfortunate result of winter storms,” said Kenton Brine, NW Insurance Council president. “Fortunately, in most cases, storm damage is covered by insurance.”

The NW Insurance Council said you should remove heavy snow and ice from the roofs and rain gutters of structures on your property and shovel snow from stairs and walkways. Also, check the perimeter of your property for snow that may be blocking vent pipes for furnaces, dryers and other flame-heated appliances that could cause deadly amounts of carbon monoxide to build up inside a building.

You can see what is and isn’t covered here.

RELATED: ‘Please delay your trip’: WSDOT says avoid mountain passes as snowstorm rolls in

RELATED: Spokane International Airport prepares travelers ahead of winter storm

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.