What’s coming to Spokane Arena this April?

by Will Wixey

Frank Micelotta // Getty Images

SPOKANE, Wash. — There’s lots of great performances coming to the Spokane Arena soon, and this April may have a show or two that interests you.

Currently, the NCAA women’s March Madness tournament is underway at the Arena. Maryland and Stanford battled it out, along with Texas and Ohio State on Friday night. The winners have been decided, so Texas and Stanford will match up on Sunday for Elite Eight play!

After the sports wrap up, next week is when the live music begins. The rock band Shinedown is performing on April 1, followed by legendary guitarist Carlos Santana on April 3. And soon after, comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is having his live comedy show on April 7.

GRAMMY-nominated Christian band MercyMe is live on April 10, and Eric Church plays a week later on April 16. But then, the event that Spokane’s been waiting for, Paul McCartney takes the Spokane Arena stage on April 28.

If you want to catch these events live, or want to know more about each concert, visit the Spokane Arena’s website here.

