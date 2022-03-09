What’s changing for schools when Washington’s mask mandate lifts?

COPYRIGHT KXLY 4 NEWS NOW

OLYMPIA, Wash.– Changes are coming to schools across Washington as state leaders ease up on some COVID-19 restrictions.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced that the state’s indoor mask mandate would be lifted by March 12, 2022. That includes inside classrooms where masks will be made optional.

Masks aren’t the only COVID-19 requirements changing at schools. The Washington State Department of Health released new guidance for public schools, child care, early learning, youth development and day camp programs.

Here’s what’s changing:

Masks will be made optional in most cases*

Social distancing and regular COVID-19 testing won’t be required for athletes

Restrictions on performance arts events won’t be required

Schools and child care centers won’t have to contact families when there’s just a positive case confirmed in a classroom unless they have a student who’s at a higher risk of getting sick.

Districts will also need to continue using programs, like dashboards and websites, to keep the community informed of cases.

Here’s what’s staying the same:

Schools will still offer masks to anyone who wants one when they enter their buildings

Washington’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for public school employees and teachers is still in place

Teachers, students and employees who test positive for COVID-19 still need to isolate for at least five days until their symptoms get better and they don’t have a fever. (Masks will still be strongly encouraged for students and employees during their first five days back unless they test negative before going back.)

Public schools are still required to give students and employees quick access to COVID testing

*Masks will still be required if a classroom or activity group has an outbreak. They may also be recommended during activities with high risks of transmission, like band or choir. People working closely with students who have disabilities are strongly encouraged to wear PPE, including a mask.

You can find the full guidance here.

RELATED: Washington to lift mask mandate earlier than previously announced

RELATED: Mask mandates go away in schools, but parent worries persist

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.