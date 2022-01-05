Whatcom County snowplow hits, kills pedestrian

by KOMO News

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Whatcom County officials say a snowplow ran over and killed a pedestrian.

A short release said the pedestrian was walking on SR 9 south of Deming around 6 p.m. Tuesday when the snowplow came.

The plow driver stopped and tried to save the victims’ life but the person still died.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time,” Public Works Director Jon Hutchings said.

