What Zags can expect when and if they decide to return to campus this fall

Kyle Simchuk by Kyle Simchuk

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga University is laying out more concrete plans for the fall semester.

Students will get to decide whether they attend class on campus, or stay home for the semester. The university is also changing requirements for on-campus housing.

Gonzaga has spent well over a million dollars on technology, classroom upgrades and collecting PPE with the goal of having all students return. Officials just can’t guarantee that will be safe. That’s why the university’s latest plan is offering plenty of flexibility.

There’s no telling how many students will be on campus September 1 when school starts.

School officials are asking each faculty member to decide if they want to teach class in person or online.

The university is also giving students like Summer Sanders the option to attend class in person, or sign up for a course online. That’s what she plans to do.

“I have been anticipating the fact that we would go online in the fall. It is a bummer, but I think the university is doing what’s best,” said Sanders.

First and second year students will not be required to live on campus. Those that signed up can get a refund for housing.

The fact that some students may not come back this semester is bad news for businesses like Jack and Dan’s, a Gonzaga staple.

Bars have already been hit hard during the pandemic and summer construction along Hamilton Street.

