What you need to know before traveling for spring break

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — Airports are about to get a lot busier in the next few weeks as spring break travel starts to spike.

The pandemic looks a lot different than it did a year ago and even two years ago, but not everything is changing at the airport.

The Washington indoor mask mandate ends on March 12, but there’s still a federal mandate in place, applying to areas of public transit.

This includes airports and airplanes.

In late March last year, there was a spring break travel surge at the Spokane Airport.

Especially with COVID cases going down and more vaccinations.

In 2022, we’re even more protected against COVID-19 with more travelers likely to be fully vaccinated and boosted.

But we’re not out of the pandemic yet and COVID guidelines are still in place at the airport as people travel domestically and internationally.

The CDC still has guidance for safe travel as the pandemic continues.

DOMESTIC TRAVEL (U.S. AND U.S. TERRITORIES)

If you’re traveling domestically, meaning within the U.S. And U.S. Territories, the CDC recommends you get up to date on your COVID-19 vaccines before flying and don’t fly if you’re sick.

You also need to check your destination’s COVID situation before traveling to see what travel restrictions might be in place.

Masks are required for public transportation per the federal mandate.

The CDC says to get a COVID-19 test both before and after traveling if you are not up to date on your vaccination.

INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL

If your spring break travels are taking you international, there are specific requirements for returning to the United States.

All passengers two years of age or older must have proof of a negative COVID-19 test or documentation of recovery from COVID-19.

Again, this is if you’re boarding a flight from a foreign country back into the United States.

For information on specific COVID guidelines for the Spokane Airport, see this page on their website.

You’re also encouraged to check the guidelines for your specific airline.

