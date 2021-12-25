What you need to know about the temporary Spokane warming center

by Rania Kaur

SPOKANE, Wash.– The City of Spokane wants to make sure people know about the temporary warming center opening Sunday.

It will be open through at least Jan. 2 as frigid temperatures make their way to the Inland Northwest. People can get to the warming center from the back entrance across from the DoubleTree Hotel. Three ballrooms at the Spokane Convention Center will be the dedicated spaces for the warming center. It’s set to open at noon on Sunday.

The Guardians Foundation was there on Friday getting it ready.

“Many of these individuals know how to survive in the 35-40 degree weather,” said Michael Shaw, the CEO of the Guardians Foundation. “But when it gets to the 16, 17, -3 that’s when they get a little over their head. That’s when we have loss of life.”

People will have a place to sleep and meals will be provided.

There will be accommodations for pets that can roam freely if they’re well behaved. There will also be crates, food and water for them.

Anyone who needs help getting there should reach out to the Spokane Police Department. They will be able to give people rides there.

“We’re not sure exactly what the influx is going to be right away but we’re prepared for the worst contingency,” Shaw said. “It is not a political situation, it’s not about accommodating anybody. It’s about creating a space to get individuals to get through this deadly crisis.”

Local shelters are also prepared to accommodate additional guests during the cold snap and the fire department will complete wellness checks on vulnerable people who are out in the weather.

PREVIOUS: Temporary warming center opening Sunday at Spokane Convention Center

RELATED: ‘We are running into issues’: Spokane mayor says it’s hard to find space for women facing homelessness

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.