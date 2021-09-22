What you need to know about the Seattle Kraken pre-season game in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Grab your jersey and get ready to cheer on the Seattle Kraken right here in Spokane.

The team will take on the Vancouver Canucks for a preseason game this weekend. We put down everything you need to know ahead of puck drop.

When is it?

Day: Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021

Time: 6 p.m.

Where is it?

The Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.

The indoor capacity limit is 9,999 fans.

COVID-19 guidelines

Fans will need to show proof of their vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Kids 12 and under do not have to show proof of a negative test.

Masks are required by everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

You can read more about the COVID-19 health and safety protocols here.

