What you need to know about power restoration after a storm

SPOKANE, Wash — Thousands in the Inland Northwest have lost power due to the wind event Thursday, and many have had it restored.

Crews are on the ground working to make sure those outages are as short as possible.

“People think about us getting ready for a wind event, and the reality is, is that we are always prepared for trouble response,” said David Howell, Electric Operations Director for Avista Utilities. “We do lots of routine work throughout the week, but we are prepared for trouble any time it occurs on our system. Our goal is to restore power as quickly as possible.”

There are power outages where you won’t actively see an Avista crew in your neighborhood.

“We have to get the transmission, and the substation systems working, and then we’ll start working on the distribution lines,” Howell said. “Those are the ones that you’ll see in the streets and the alleys throughout Spokane and our other service territories.”

Inland Power Company communicates with Avista and other companies.

“We use their transmission lines to connect our distribution lines to,” said Andy Barth, Government Affairs and Community Relations Officer for Inland Power.

He explained they have area service representatives spread across their region. The second a power outage is identified, they’re ready to assess the area. That process can take as little as 10 minutes or as long as a few hours.

“They’re going to go out and walk lines, they’re going to make sure to know exactly where an outage occurred, [and] why it occurred,” Barth said. “So, when there’s an obstruction on the line, there’s a lot of information they have to gather before any restoration efforts begin.”

Restoration takes the longest, especially if a power pole has been damaged.

To report an outage in your area, you can call your power company directly.

READ: What to do if a tree falls on your property

READ: Latest updates: Wind damage reported across the region