What you need to know about masking up at the Spokane County Interstate Fair

by Kaitlin Knapp

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday expanded his current mask mandate in Washington to include large outdoor events. Not only will Washingtonians have to wear a mask inside, but you will also need it on if you are going to be around more than 500 people at places like concerts or the fair.

That includes the Spokane County Interstate Fair.

It was canceled last year because of the pandemic, so many people are happy it is back. Selena and Gabriella Carlson have been entering the crafting contests since they were little.

“COVID is definitely weird, but it’s also nice to be able to enter things again,” said Selena Carlson, who is entering the crafting contest. “I baked some chocolate chip cookies for the best chocolate chip cookie recipe, which is kinda cool.”

Carlson hopes people will respect the rules this year, such as masking up. The updated mandate does not go into effect until Monday, though some mask rules and other changes are happening this weekend.

“If you’re in a situation where you can’t socially distance when you’re here at the fair, even outdoors, we ask that you mask up,” said Erin Gurtel, the fair director.

Gurtel said that the masking rule applies for this weekend. However, you will need a mask on outside starting on Monday, even if you can stay away from other people.

She believes the fair can still go on safely this year.

“We have been working with all of our partners and the health district to manage all the different components of the fair,” Gurtel explained. “For our Grandstand events, we are limiting at a 50% capacity. We have spread out our seating areas throughout the grounds.”

The fair also made aisles wider, some areas have fewer vendors and other exhibits are limited.

Gurtel said if people are not masking up, they will be given a reminder. When 4 News Now asked what the next step is if a person refuses, Gurtel said they will evaluate things as they come their way.

“We’re asking the community to do their part and please adhere to the guidelines,” she said.

The Carlson family will not walk around the fair this year because of the potential large crowds. However, they will take a look at the crafts.

“It’s nice to see people looking at your art and appreciating it,” said Gabriella Carlson.

