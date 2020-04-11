What We Know: Your latest coronavirus coverage in one sitting

SPOKANE, Wash. — With information changing by the day, it can be difficult to keep track. We’re hoping to make the process a little easier for you by putting that information in one place.

Here’s what we know as of Friday, April 10:

In Spokane County:

There are now 251 people with coronavirus

There have been 14 total deaths

Overall, 47 people have been hospitalized

Of those, 20 remain in the hospital

In the Idaho Panhandle:

There are 48 patients, 44 in Kootenai County and 4 in Bonner

14 patients no longer being monitored

During Easter Weekend, Washington Governor Jay Inslee is urging people to stay the course, saying we’re seeing fewer infections than anticipated in our communities.

Current projections show Washington passed its peak resource usage five days ago. It’s been four days since the projected most deaths in a day.

It’s projected that 842 people will die by August from coronavirus in Washington.

Meanwhile, Spokane County is asking people to limit their trips to the North and Valley Waste Transfer stations.

Spokane Police arrested a man and charged him with a felony for coughing on an officer.

