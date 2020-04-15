What We Know: Coronavirus update for April 14, 2020

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

With information changing by the day, it can be difficult to keep track. We’re hoping to make the process a little easier for you by putting that information in one place.

Here’s what we know as of Tuesday, April 14:

In Spokane County:

17 people have died from the virus

There are 278 people who have tested positive

That’s an increase of three cases compared to Monday

In the Idaho Panhandle:

The number of cases still sits at 49

Deaths remain at zero

Idaho Governor Brad Little is set to address the sate’s expiring stay-at-home order during a press conference on Wednesday.

As part of COVID-19 emergency response efforts, Second Harvest will hold a free produce box distribution at 10 a.m. on Wednesday in the Silver Lake Mall parking lot near JC Penny.

The distribution will continue while supplies last and will provide families with fresh produce at no cost.

It’s a drive-thru event.

The City of Spokane has created a utility bill assistance program to help businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 stay-home order.

Businesses can seek a deferral of one to three months of city charges for water, sewer, stormwater and garbage with an agreement to pay those charges over six to 12 months without interest.

If you’re a business owner, you can start the application process HERE.

Those seeking help with bills, the regional helpline is up and running. Just call 509-625-6650.

RELATED: Tracking COVID-19: A breakdown of the latest numbers in Washington and Idaho

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.