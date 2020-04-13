What We Know: Coronavirus update for April 13, 2020

SPOKANE, Wash. — With information changing by the day, it can be difficult to keep track. We’re hoping to make the process a little easier for you by putting that information in one place.

Here’s what we know as of Monday, April 13:

In Spokane County:

There are 275 people who have contracted coronavirus

15 people have died

The latest person to have died was a woman in her 50s.

Washington was facing a childcare problem before coronavirus and now it’s worse. According to Childcare Washington, 29 child centers have been closed in Spokane, along with 21 home programs and 27 school-age only programs.

In Stevens County:

Stevens County has confirmed its first COVID-19 death. That person had previously been in critical condition battling the virus.

Across Washington:

950 may soon be released from Washington prisons. It’s a court ordered effort to reduce the risk of infection among the prison population.

Washington, California and Oregon announced an agreement on a shared vision for reopening the economies and controlling the spread of COVID-19.

In the Idaho Panhandle:

49 people have contracted the virus in Kootenai County. Some of the cases are not related to travel or contact with confirmed cases. That is why people are urged to stay home and stay safe.

