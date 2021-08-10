What to know if you’re heading to a Pavilion concert this summer

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The first concert at the Pavilion at Riverfront Park is Friday and if you are planning to see a show, there are a few things you will need to know.

Who is playing?

There are several concerts included in this summer’s lineup, starting with Primus, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Iration and Atmosphere.

How do I get tickets?

Concert tickets can be purchased online on AXS.com. You can purchase mobile tickets or pick them up at the box office before shows.

Will call opens an hour and a half prior to door time.

Children under 1 are free.

Can I bring food or drinks?

Yes! You can bring your own food and drinks, but you may not bring in glass containers. Coolers (24” x 36”), food items and empty reusable non-glass water bottles are all permitted. You can also bring a blanket, beach towels and low-backed beach chairs.

You cannot bring alcohol, marijuana or illegal drugs. Hard-sided coolers, laser pointers, weapons, noisemakers and remote-controlled flying devices are prohibited. Barbecues and cooking devices are also not allowed.

Can I bring my dog?

No, pets are not allowed unless they are a licensed service animal.

What if it rains?

The show will go on, rain or shine!

What about COVID protocols?

All local COVID-19 regulations are in place. Masks are required for those who are not fully vaccinated and encouraged for those who are vaccinated. Hand-washing stations with soap and hand sanitizer will also be available.

Do you have other questions? Find more information about Pavilion concerts here.

