What to know about today’s High Wind Warning – Mark
The wind is back and it’s going to be even stronger today than it was on Sunday.
A High Wind Warning is in effect for much of the region; it follows I-90 from the Moses Lake and Ritzville areas all the way to western Montana.
Here are your 4 Things to Know today:
- A strong cold front is moving into the region
- Our High Wind Warning starts at 2 p.m.
- Rain showers are on the way, as well
- A big cool down follows
Showers will come into the region later this afternoon, along with our breezy weather.
Our day starts with blustery conditions and finishes with windy weather. A strong cold front will pass this afternoon with rain and winds with gusts up to 50 mph.
Again, the High Wind Warning starts at 2 p.m. and continues through 10 p.m. Calmer and colder comes later tonight tonight and the rest of the week.
Tuesday will be sunny with 43 degrees as the high.
