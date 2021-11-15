What to know about today’s High Wind Warning – Mark

The wind is back and it’s going to be even stronger today than it was on Sunday.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for much of the region; it follows I-90 from the Moses Lake and Ritzville areas all the way to western Montana.

Here are your 4 Things to Know today:

A strong cold front is moving into the region

Our High Wind Warning starts at 2 p.m.

Rain showers are on the way, as well

A big cool down follows

Showers will come into the region later this afternoon, along with our breezy weather.

Our day starts with blustery conditions and finishes with windy weather. A strong cold front will pass this afternoon with rain and winds with gusts up to 50 mph.

Again, the High Wind Warning starts at 2 p.m. and continues through 10 p.m. Calmer and colder comes later tonight tonight and the rest of the week.

Tuesday will be sunny with 43 degrees as the high.