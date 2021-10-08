What to know about Indigenous Peoples’ Day

by Matthew Kincanon

Dreamstime Canada celebrates the culture of its native people with National Indigenous Peoples Day, held in June every year. Canadians recognize and celebrate the unique heritage, diverse cultures and contributions of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people. In this photo Native Americans mark the day in 2015 in Winnipeg.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Indigenous Peoples’ Day is Monday and was proclaimed a national holiday by President Joe Biden on Friday.

Here are some things to know about this holiday:

The day celebrates and honors Indigenous people, commemorating their history and culture. It also recognizes the contributions Indigenous people have made to communities and society. It was first observed in Berkeley, California, in 1992. Spokane adopted Indigenous Peoples’ Day as a holiday in 2016 to honor those who first inhabited America. Parking meters will not have to be plugged on Monday in Spokane. An Indigenous Peoples’ Day Gathering will be held at Spokane City Hall Monday night. The event page on Facebook invites people to join for an evening of healing, celebration and community. It will go from 5:45 to 8 p.m. The holiday is celebrated across the U.S. on the second Monday in October. There are 574 federally recognized Indigenous tribes in the U.S.

You can read President Biden’s full proclamation here.

If you’re looking to continue observing Indigenous culture, there is also the One Heart Native Arts & Film Festival happening from Oct. 12 – 16.

“Reservation Dogs” creator Sterlin Harjo will have his film “Love and Fury” shown at the festival. It will be playing at the Magic Lantern on Oct. 15 and 16. You can learn more about the festival here.

