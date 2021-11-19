What to expect if you’re traveling by plane or car this Thanksgiving

SPOKANE, Wash. — Whether by car or by plane, it is important to be prepared for holiday travel this Thanksgiving.

Hitting the road?

If you are traveling across the state of Washington, be prepared for winter weather.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says there is a good chance of encountering extra traffic and congestion in the days surrounding Thanksgiving.

WSDOT has identified peak travel times for those crossing Snoqualmie Pass.

The worst traffic will be on November 24, the day before Thanksgiving. People driving eastbound will likely experience stop-and-go traffic between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Westbound traffic is not expected to be as bad that day, but stop-and-go traffic across the pass is expected between 1-2 p.m.

Take a look at WSDOT’s I-90 travel charts here.

The Idaho Transportation Department is also warning drivers to be prepared for winter driving conditions.

ITD has several tips for drivers as part of the “Idaho Ready” winter driving campaign. They urge everyone to check road conditions before leaving, be prepared with a winter emergency kit, drive slow and give yourself more stopping distance.

Whether you are brand new to winter driving or you've been driving in the snow since age 16, this time of year we can all use a few reminders! These are our top 10 tips to be Idaho Ready… what would you add to the list? pic.twitter.com/qISxWA68zq — ITD (@IdahoITD) November 18, 2021

Taking to the skies?

An estimated 20 million people are expected to pass through U.S. airports this Thanksgiving.

The Transportation Security Administration anticipates travel volume to be notably higher leading up to Thanksgiving, following low levels during the pandemic. COVID protocols remain in place for flyers, so pack your mask.

If you are flying for the first time in a while, know there are some changes at the Spokane Airport.

Earlier this week, the airport reopened economy and C concourse parking lots. The move increases parking options ahead of the holiday season.

There are new road changes, as well. The airport opened a 3,000-foot extension of inbound Airport Drive to traffic in August. The extension is just past Flint Road near the airport’s cell phone waiting lot.

Drivers now access the curbside area near the terminals by proceeding straight in the right lane of the new road.

