What to expect for Fall Festival on Green Bluff this year

by Destiny Richards

MEAD, Wash. — Pumpkin Patches, pumpkin donuts and apple cider — all signs that fall has arrived on Green Bluff!

This weekend, Green Bluff Growers like Beck’s Harvest House, High Country Orchard, Hidden Acres, Walter’s Fruit Ranch and others are welcoming families to the annual Fall Festival.

Walter’s Fruit Ranch is kicking off its activities the first weekend in October with apple and pumpkin picking, live Music, delicious drinks at the Press Plate Bar, Corn Cannon, a barnyard play area, pumpkin donuts, fresh dipped caramel apples, food vendors, a corn maze, and so much more.

Reservations required for Saturdays and Sundays in October per car load, not per person, for Walter’s Fruit Ranch.

For more information on what you can expect this season on Green Bluff, see the official website.

