What to expect at the Spokane County Interstate Fair this week

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Interstate Fair continues this week!

If you weren’t there for opening weekend, you didn’t miss a thing! There’s still much fun to be had Monday through Friday and for the final weekend of the fair.

The biggest thing to expect this week — an expanded mask mandate.

Masks are now required for all indoor and outdoor spaces at the fair. If you don’t have one, there are multiple places on the fairgrounds where you can get a mask.

We’re live at the Spokane County Fair this morning talking about what you can expect for the week! One of the biggest things — an expanded mask mandate. 😷 Starting today, you’ll need to wear one outside and inside. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/xPHlYsd1bq — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) September 13, 2021

Monday, September 13 is Humana Senior Day. Free admission all day for everyone 65+ from 11am to 10pm.

Thursday, September 16 is U.S. Bank Free Parking Day. The first 700 vehicles at the fair receive free parking courtesy of U.S. Bank.

There are also live events you can only see at the fair on certain days. You can check out a daily schedule to plan your trip here.

You’re encouraged to go on a weekday if you can between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to beat the crowd.

