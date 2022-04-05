What to do if a tree falls on your property

by Vanessa Perez

SPOKANE, Wash- Monday’s high winds bring back some scary memories for people across the Inland Northwest. Previous windstorms toppled trees onto houses, cars, and even people.

If you have home insurance, agents say chances are you’re covered if a tree were to fall on your property. However, if a tree falls on your car or boat in your driveway, those would be covered by full coverage car insurance.

“There’s been a few people killed here in the last few years by going outside. So I’d definitely stay inside,” owner of Thompson Tree Service Reynolds Smith said.

Smith and his crew have had their fair share of windstorms.

“We go after the most dangerous stuff first. Stuff on roofs. People needing access a lot of times. People might need power for medical equipment or things like that,” he said.

Western Insurance Associates says they start to pick up more calls ahead of a windstorm.

“People are often times unsure of what’s covered or like I said unsure of how much coverage they have for their home, so they just want to make sure they’re going to be protected in a big time of need,” Western Insurance Associates sales associate Dino Valdez said.

Valdez says you want to make sure your deductible makes sense, you don’t want it to be too high or too low.

“All policies are different. You got to look out for your dwelling unit, and make sure that it’s going to be enough to replace your home. We’ve seen a lot of increases lately. The cost to replace your home and costs of goods and things like that,” Valdez said.

Insurance companies don’t like to see little claims, if you have a claim, agents say you want to be sure that it’s a serious one. Small claims are recorded on your insurance score, which raises your premium down the road.

Staying prepared is also key, keeping up with trees on your property could save you in the long run.

“A lot of the pine trees if they’re dead wooded all the way to the top. They just don’t come down in a storm if they’re pruned properly. I haven’t had one yet in the last 20 years or so,” Smith said.

