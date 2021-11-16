What to do before, during and after a windstorm
SPOKANE, Wash.– The wind was howling across the Inland Northwest Monday.
We’re no strangers to windstorms blowing across the area. Just in case you need a refresher, here’s what the National Weather Service in Spokane says you should do before, during and after a storm.
Before
- Prepare your home by trimming trees and repairing loose siding and shutters.
- Park your cars away from trees.
- Be ready for power outages: Charge your phones and laptops. Use flashlights, not candles.
- Secure loose items before the winds arrive.
During
- Head inside! The safest place you can be is in an interior room away from windows.
- Avoid trees, power lines, and anything that could blow around.
- If you’re driving: Slow down and keep two hands on the wheel. Give high-profile trucks and cars space on the road.
After
- Practice portable generator safety. Use it outdoors and at least 20 feet away from doors, windows and garages to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.
- Be careful with food and water if your power went out. Food in the fridge could have gone bad in as little as four hours.
- Use caution around damaged buildings. If the building looks like it was impacted by the storm, you should not go inside until local authorities say it’s safe.
- Watch out for power lines.
- Don’t walk or drive through floodwaters.
- Take pictures of any damage.
- Clean up when it’s safe to do so.
