What to do before, during and after a windstorm

SPOKANE, Wash.– The wind was howling across the Inland Northwest Monday.

We’re no strangers to windstorms blowing across the area. Just in case you need a refresher, here’s what the National Weather Service in Spokane says you should do before, during and after a storm.

Before

Prepare your home by trimming trees and repairing loose siding and shutters.

by trimming trees and repairing loose siding and shutters. Park your cars away from trees.

away from trees. Be ready for power outages: Charge your phones and laptops. Use flashlights, not candles.

Charge your phones and laptops. Use flashlights, not candles. Secure loose items before the winds arrive.

During

Head inside! The safest place you can be is in an interior room away from windows.

The safest place you can be is in an interior room away from windows. Avoid trees, power lines, and anything that could blow around.

trees, power lines, and anything that could blow around. If you’re driving: Slow down and keep two hands on the wheel. Give high-profile trucks and cars space on the road.

After

Practice portable generator safety . Use it outdoors and at least 20 feet away from doors, windows and garages to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

. Use it outdoors and at least 20 feet away from doors, windows and garages to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Be careful with food and water if your power went out. Food in the fridge could have gone bad in as little as four hours.

Food in the fridge could have gone bad in as little as four hours. Use caution around damaged buildings. If the building looks like it was impacted by the storm, you should not go inside until local authorities say it’s safe.

If the building looks like it was impacted by the storm, you should not go inside until local authorities say it’s safe. Watch out for power lines.

for power lines. Don’t walk or drive through floodwaters.

Take pictures of any damage.

of any damage. Clean up when it’s safe to do so.

4 News Now Chief Meteorologist Kris Crocker will be tracking conditions as the storm moves across the area.

