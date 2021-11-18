What Thanksgiving leftovers your pets can and can’t have

SPOKANE, Wash.– Thanksgiving is a food-filled time with friends and family.

That could leave your four-legged friends begging for a taste of turkey (or whatever your signature dish is!) Before you share with your animal companion, know there are some things that aren’t safe for them to consume.

Here are tips from the ASPCA on what Thanksgiving foods your pets can and can’t have.

Can have:

A little turkey – As long as it’s a small bite with no bones in it. It should also be cooked all the way.

– As long as it’s a small bite with no bones in it. It should also be cooked all the way. A lick of mashed potatoes.

A taste of pumpkin-based treats.

Green beans are a go.

are a go. Apples

Peas

Can’t have:

Turkey bones, skin and gravy

Stuffing

Casserole

Sweets like chocolate, pies

Raisins and grapes

Bread dough

Anything with onions, garlic, chives

Nuts

You can find a full list of foods to avoid giving your pets on the ASPCA website.

