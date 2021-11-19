What Thanksgiving food can go on a plane?

SPOKANE, Wash.– Good gravy! Thanksgiving is right around the corner.

If you plan on packing your bags and flying home for the holiday, it might have crossed your mind to bring some leftovers back with you. No judgment, who doesn’t love eating everything in sandwich form the next day?

So, here’s what TSA says you can take with you.

Solid foods like turkey and stiffing are allowed with no limit. As long as it fits in your carry-on, it’s good to go.

Liquid, creamy or spreadable foods, like mashed potatoes, gravy and cranberry sauce can technically go with you, but probably not enough to make it worth it. They would need to be in containers that are 3.4 oz. or less. Then those containers have to be put in a quart-sized bag with other travel-sized liquids, gels and aerosols.

When it comes to ice or ice packs for keeping things cool, they can be taken on with. They need to be frozen solid when you get screened. TSA’s website said if they’re slightly melted, slushy or there’s liquid in the bottom of the container, they must also be 3.4 oz. or less and placed in your quart-sized bag with other travel-sized liquids, gels and aerosols.

If you’re not sure and don’t want to risk losing something, you can contact the AskTSA team on Twitter and Facebook. Help is available there from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET on weekends and holidays.

