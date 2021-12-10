What should you keep in your car’s emergency kit this winter
SPOKANE, Wash.– Temperatures are dropping and snow is in the forecast for the Inland Northwest.
That means you need to be prepared for winter driving. Part of that is having an emergency kit handy, just in case.
Here’s what you should have stored somewhere in your car if you’re hitting the roads this winter:
- Jumper cables
- Tool kit and/or a multipurpose utility tool
- Flashlight and extra batteries
- Car charger for your cell phone
- Reflective triangles and brightly colored cloth so your car is easier to see
- Nonperishable, high-energy foods
- Water
- Duct tape
- Blankets
- Warm clothes
- Ice scraper and snow brush
- Kitty litter (for traction)
(This list is provided partially by the National Safety Council. You can see more here.)
