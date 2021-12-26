What should you keep in your car’s emergency kit this winter

SPOKANE, Wash.– Dangerously cold temperatures are forecast for parts of the Inland Northwest this week.

If you plan on hitting the road, you’ll want to make sure you have an emergency kit handy, just in case.

Here’s what you should have stored somewhere in your car if you’re hitting the roads this winter:

Jumper cables

Tool kit and/or a multipurpose utility tool

Flashlight and extra batteries

Car charger for your cell phone

Reflective triangles and brightly colored cloth so your car is easier to see

Nonperishable, high-energy foods

Water

Duct tape

Blankets

Warm clothes

Ice scraper and snow brush

Kitty litter (for traction)

(This list is provided partially by the National Safety Council. You can see more here.)

Make sure you have the 4 News Now weather app downloaded so you can know what it’s like outside before you head out.

RELATED: How to prepare your car for the cold

RELATED: Dangerously cold wind chill in the Inland Northwest

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.